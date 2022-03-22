How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres games all year long.
Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
