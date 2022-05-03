How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

San Diego Padres (15-8, second in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-12, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -146, Guardians +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 10-12 record overall. The Guardians have a 10-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 15-8 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .707. Austin Hedges is 4-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer ranks third on the Padres with a .382 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI. Manny Machado is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)