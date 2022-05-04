MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Doubleheader Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the San Diego Padres. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Padres on 3-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (15-8, second in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-12, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Cleveland has gone 3-3 in home games and 10-12 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, the top team batting average in the AL.

San Diego is 6-4 at home and 15-8 overall. The Padres have a 7-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Miller has nine doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has four doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)