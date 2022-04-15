How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians play the Giants after Straw's 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (4-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-2)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0, .00 ERA, .53 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, Guardians +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants after Myles Straw had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)