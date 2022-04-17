 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

San Francisco Giants (6-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Guardians +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

