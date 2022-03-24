How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.
Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-