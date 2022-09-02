 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (73-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-61, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -143, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 68-61 record overall and a 33-27 record at home. The Guardians have gone 38-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle is 73-58 overall and 38-30 on the road. The Mariners are 48-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 69 extra base hits (39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-39 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .284 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .212 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

