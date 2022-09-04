 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (75-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-63, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Guardians +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup against the Seattle Mariners after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record in home games and a 68-63 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Seattle is 40-30 on the road and 75-58 overall. The Mariners have gone 38-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 6-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Ty France is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .206 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

