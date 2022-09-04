How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (75-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-63, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Guardians +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup against the Seattle Mariners after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record in home games and a 68-63 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Seattle is 40-30 on the road and 75-58 overall. The Mariners have gone 38-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 6-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Ty France is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .206 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)