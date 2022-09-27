How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians start 3-game series with the Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (84-69, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (86-67, first in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -153, Rays +129; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Cleveland has gone 40-32 in home games and 86-67 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.
Tampa Bay has a 33-39 record in road games and an 84-69 record overall. The Rays have a 52-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-43 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Harold Ramirez has 22 doubles, six home runs and 55 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-28 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs
Rays: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by six runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)