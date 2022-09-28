How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (85-69, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (86-68, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 3.04 ERA, .97 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -123, Rays +104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland is 86-68 overall and 40-33 at home. The Guardians have a 57-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has an 85-69 record overall and a 34-39 record in road games. The Rays are 63-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .303 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 26 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Steven Kwan is 20-for-43 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 42 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .270 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 13-for-35 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rays: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)