How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians and Rays meet in series rubber match

Tampa Bay Rays (85-70, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (87-68, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -113, Guardians -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 87-68 overall and 41-33 at home. The Guardians are 24-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 34-40 record in road games and an 85-70 record overall. The Rays have a 40-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, five triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-41 with two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 41 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 88 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)