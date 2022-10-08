How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians AL Wild Card Game 2 Live Online on October 8, 2022: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Options

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Cleveland, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

Cleveland; Saturday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -114, Rays -106; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Cleveland has a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

Tampa Bay has an 86-76 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games. The Rays are 64-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 33 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-21 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 2-8, .174 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

How Can You Stream Rays vs. Guardians Wild Card Series Game 2

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.