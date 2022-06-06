How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (25-28, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Texas Rangers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 11-8 in home games and 24-25 overall. The Guardians have an 18-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has gone 12-12 on the road and 25-28 overall. The Rangers are ninth in the majors with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .297 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .232 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 11-for-43 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (left ankle), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)