MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Semien leads Rangers against the Guardians after 4-hit outing

Texas Rangers (26-29, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-26, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -161, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Marcus Semien had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 12-9 record in home games and a 25-26 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Texas is 26-29 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Rangers have hit 70 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .286 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)