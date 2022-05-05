MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians open 4-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (16-10, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (11-13, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-2, 10.67 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -149, Guardians +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland is 11-13 overall and 4-4 at home. The Guardians have gone 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 16-10 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)