How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (16-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.76 ERA, .99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cleveland has gone 5-4 at home and 12-13 overall. The Guardians are 11-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto has a 16-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 10-4 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles and seven home runs while hitting .290 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 9-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)