How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Doubleheader Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (16-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-13, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.76 ERA, .99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -137, Guardians +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland is 5-4 at home and 12-13 overall. The Guardians have gone 10-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto is 16-11 overall and 10-6 in home games. The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Steven Kwan is 6-for-20 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 9-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)