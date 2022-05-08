MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 3 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (16-12, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (13-13, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.45 ERA, .84 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 2-0.

Cleveland is 6-4 at home and 13-13 overall. The Guardians have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .322.

Toronto is 16-12 overall and 10-6 at home. The Blue Jays have a 7-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .629. Steven Kwan is 7-for-25 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)