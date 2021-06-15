How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-7, 7.41 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -164, Orioles +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Indians are 17-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .291, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .353.

The Orioles are 11-22 in road games. Baltimore has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 12, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-3. Nick Sandlin earned his first victory and Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Cleveland. Dean Kremer registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option