 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 9.53 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +155, Red Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Friday.

The Indians are 34-28 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings,

The Red Sox are 32-30 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.