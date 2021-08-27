How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 9.53 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +155, Red Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Friday.

The Indians are 34-28 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings,

The Red Sox are 32-30 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.