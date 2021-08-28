 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NESN, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch it on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +130, Red Sox -151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Indians Saturday.

The Indians are 34-29 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 163 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 30, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox have gone 33-30 away from home. Boston’s lineup has 170 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads the club with 30 homers.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 10th victory and Jonathan Arauz went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. James Karinchak took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 31 Top Cable Channels

