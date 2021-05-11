How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
- Click "" to activate the promotion
Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Civale. Civale threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Cincinnati.
Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.50 ERA, .89 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (3-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)
The Indians are 8-7 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .285 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .351.
The Cubs are 4-9 on the road. Chicago has a collective .224 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .308.
