How to Watch Cubs vs. Indians Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

