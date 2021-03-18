 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game on March 18, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on SportsTime Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Great Lakes), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Indians games all year long.

If you are a Cubs fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Marquee Sports Network all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

