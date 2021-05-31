How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lucas Giolito. Giolito went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Baltimore.

White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.30 ERA, .72 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.95 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 49 strikeouts).

The Indians are 19-11 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .261.

The White Sox are 17-9 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.17, Dallas Keuchel paces the staff with a mark of 4.37.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-0. Zach Plesac earned his second victory and Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Lucas Giolito took his third loss for Chicago.