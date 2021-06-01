How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Cleveland and Chicago will play on Tuesday. White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 110 strikeouts).

The Indians are 20-12 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 31 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 18-10 in division games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .421.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Phil Maton earned his first victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Jimmy Lambert took his first loss for Chicago.