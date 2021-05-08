How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zach Plesac. Plesac pitched eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

Reds: Luis Castillo (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (4-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

The Indians are 7-7 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .385 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .608 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Reds are 5-8 on the road. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .318 is seventh in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-0. Wade Miley earned his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Emmanuel Clase registered his second loss for Cleveland.

