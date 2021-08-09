How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In a make-up game from May 9th, Luis Castillo will start for the Eds, while Sam Hentges will pitch for the Indians. The Reds have taken 3 of the 5 games against the Indians this season.

On offense, Joey Votto is the Reds big bat with 23 homers and 67 RBI, while the Indians have Jose Ramirez who has 25 homers and 65 RBIs of his own.

Live TV Streaming Option