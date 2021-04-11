How to Watch Indians vs. Tigers on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which formerly SportsTime Ohio , while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (recently renamed Fox Sports Detroit). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes – this is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year l

Jose Urena of the Tigers will hit the mound against Logan Allen of Cleveland. The Indians have taken the first two games of the three game set.

Live TV Streaming Option