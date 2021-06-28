How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -139, Tigers +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Skubal. Skubal went seven innings, giving up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Houston.

The Indians are 22-14 against AL Central teams. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .262.

The Tigers are 14-24 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .344.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Shane Bieber earned his fifth victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Matthew Boyd registered his sixth loss for Detroit.

