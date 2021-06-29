MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -183, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eddie Rosario is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Cleveland readies to play Detroit.

The Indians are 23-14 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .536 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 14-25 against division opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Indians won the last meeting 13-5. Eli Morgan earned his first victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Cleveland. Matt Manning took his second loss for Detroit.

