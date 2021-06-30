MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland’s Rosario puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Tigers.

The Indians are 23-14 against AL Central teams. Cleveland’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 17 homers.

The Tigers are 14-25 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 15 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 13-5. Eli Morgan earned his first victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Cleveland. Matt Manning took his second loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option