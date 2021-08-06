 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will face off on Friday.

The Indians are 26-23 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Tigers are 21-33 on the road. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .361.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-1. Wily Peralta secured his first victory and Eric Haase went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Logan Allen registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

