MLB Streaming: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -122, Tigers +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will square off on Sunday.

The Indians are 27-24 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .295, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .336.

The Tigers are 22-34 on the road. Detroit is slugging .398 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Tigers won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Alexander earned his second victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 for Detroit. Eli Morgan registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option