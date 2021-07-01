MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-1, 2.11 ERA, .99 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +158, Astros -183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 21-15 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 22-17 away from home. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .348 is first in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .396.