How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-2, 7.32 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +164, Astros -190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Indians are 21-16 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 12.9.

The Astros have gone 23-17 away from home. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .275 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .345.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Framber Valdez earned his fifth victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Houston. J.C. Mejia registered his third loss for Cleveland.