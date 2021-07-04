MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +150, Astros -175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .294, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .338.

The Astros are 25-17 on the road. Houston is slugging .446 as a unit. Carlos Correa leads the team with a slugging percentage of .534.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Jake Odorizzi notched his third victory and Correa went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Eli Morgan registered his third loss for Cleveland.