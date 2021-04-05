How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals on April 5, 2021 Live Online
On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and WKYC (NBC), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Kansas City) / WKYC (NBC) (Cleveland)
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on WKYC, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. To watch WKYC and Bally Sports Great Lakes, which will air most Indians games this season, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV.
The Cleveland Indians will face the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of a two game set with Logan Allen on the mound. The Royals will send Danny Duffy to the mound.
The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.
The Royals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-