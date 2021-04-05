How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and WKYC (NBC), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Kansas City) / WKYC (NBC) (Cleveland)

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on WKYC, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. To watch WKYC and Bally Sports Great Lakes, which will air most Indians games this season, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV.

The Cleveland Indians will face the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of a two game set with Logan Allen on the mound. The Royals will send Danny Duffy to the mound.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The Royals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

