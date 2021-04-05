 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals on April 5, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and WKYC (NBC), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Royals games all year long.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on WKYC, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. To watch WKYC and Bally Sports Great Lakes, which will air most Indians games this season, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV.

The Cleveland Indians will face the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of a two game set with Logan Allen on the mound. The Royals will send Danny Duffy to the mound.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The Royals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

