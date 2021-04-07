 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (formerly SportsTime Ohio), which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports KC and SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Royals and Indians games all year long.

Limited Time Deal: Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back thestreamable.com

Pitching for Kansas City is Jakob Junis, while Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Indians. The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland batted .228 as a team last year and hit 59 total home runs. The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .244 as a team.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.