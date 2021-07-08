MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -137, Royals +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will meet on Thursday.

The Indians are 21-19 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Royals are 15-28 in road games. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .364.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-0. Triston McKenzie earned his first victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Danny Duffy took his second loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option