How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-9, 6.39 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -139, Royals +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Indians Friday.

The Indians are 22-19 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .393 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals have gone 15-29 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .390 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. James Karinchak earned his fifth victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Greg Holland took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option