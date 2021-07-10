How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -123, Royals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Indians are 23-19 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Royals are 15-30 in road games. Kansas City’s lineup has 88 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 20 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. James Karinchak earned his sixth victory and Bobby Bradley went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Jake Brentz took his second loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option