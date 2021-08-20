 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and WKYC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on WKYC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-4, 7.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -118, Angels +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians are 29-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .401 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Angels are 30-31 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .641.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Aaron Civale secured his sixth victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 for Cleveland. Tony Watson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
WKYC (NBC)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

