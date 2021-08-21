How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 7.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (2-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -132, Angels +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 30-27 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .349.

The Angels are 30-32 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .418 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .637.

The Indians won the last meeting 9-1. Trevor Stephan earned his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for Cleveland. Jaime Barria took his second loss for Los Angeles.

