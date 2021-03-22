Cleveland Indians vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game on March 22, 2021: Channels, Times & Live Stream

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (formerly SportsTime Ohio). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry these channels – this is your only option to stream Indians and Brewers games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option