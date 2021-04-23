 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX in New York and Bally Sports Great Lakes in Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

  • When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
  • TV: WPIX (New York) / Bally Sports Great Lakes
  • Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It is also available to free on Amazon Prime Video for those in the Tri-State area. Most games though will air on YES Network, which is only available with a .

The New York Yankees travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.24 ERA, .88 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) of the Yankees faces Logan Allen (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Indians.

The Indians are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads them with four while slugging .438.

The Yankees have gone 3-4 away from home. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .303. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .362.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Domingo German notched his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.