How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX in New York and Bally Sports Great Lakes in Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX (New York) / Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It is also available to free on Amazon Prime Video for those in the Tri-State area. Most games though will air on YES Network, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

The New York Yankees travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.24 ERA, .88 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) of the Yankees faces Logan Allen (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Indians.

The Indians are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads them with four while slugging .438.

The Yankees have gone 3-4 away from home. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .303. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .362.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Domingo German notched his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option