How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX in New York and Bally Sports Great Lakes in Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees
- When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: WPIX (New York) / Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Stream: Watch with
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It is also available to free on Amazon Prime Video for those in the Tri-State area. Most games though will air on YES Network, which is only available with a .
The New York Yankees travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.24 ERA, .88 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) of the Yankees faces Logan Allen (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Indians.
The Indians are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads them with four while slugging .438.
The Yankees have gone 3-4 away from home. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .303. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .362.
The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Domingo German notched his first victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Nick Wittgren registered his first loss for Cleveland.
