How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +138, Athletics -159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Oakland will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 29-24 on their home turf. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 69 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 30-23 on the road. Oakland has hit 137 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 28, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Plesac earned his fifth victory and Bradley Zimmer went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Chris Bassitt registered his third loss for Oakland.