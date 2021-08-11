MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +123, Athletics -142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Indians Wednesday.

The Indians are 29-25 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Athletics are 31-23 on the road. The Oakland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino notched his fifth victory and Seth Brown went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Nick Wittgren took his fifth loss for Cleveland.