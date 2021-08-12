How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (11-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +143, Athletics -164; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Oakland will face off on Thursday.

The Indians are 29-26 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .271.

The Athletics have gone 32-23 away from home. Oakland has slugged .404 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. Jake Diekman secured his third victory and Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Nick Sandlin took his first loss for Cleveland.