How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Aaron Civale. Civale threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Indians are 15-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .357.

The Mariners are 14-20 in road games. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .339.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Civale secured his ninth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Justin Dunn took his third loss for Seattle.

